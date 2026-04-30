Organon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $146 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGN

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