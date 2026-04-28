Omega Healthcare Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Tuesday reported a key…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $260 million, or 82 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $151 million, or 47 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, posted revenue of $323 million in the period.

Omega Healthcare Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.19 to $3.25 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OHI

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