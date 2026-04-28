O-I Glass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million…

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI

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