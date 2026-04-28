NXP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $4.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.29 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.55 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXPI

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