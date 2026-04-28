Northern Oil and Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $522.8 million in its first quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $5.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $539.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG

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