Nabors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $786.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $783.5 million, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778.9 million.

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