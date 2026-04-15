Morgan Stanley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.57 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.57 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $33.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.58 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

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