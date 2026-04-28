Mondelez: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $560 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $560 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $10.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.79 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

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