Medpace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.9 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.28.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $706.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.2 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.68 to $17.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDP

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