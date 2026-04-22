Medpace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $123.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.28.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.
The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $706.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.2 million.
Medpace expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.68 to $17.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEDP
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.