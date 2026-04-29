McGrath: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million. The…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.8 million.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $945 million to $995 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGRC

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