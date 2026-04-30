MasterCard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.88 billion.…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.88 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $4.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and investment costs, were $4.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.40 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $8.4 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.29 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MA

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