Martin Marietta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.51…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.51 billion.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $25.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.32 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

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