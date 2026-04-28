Markel Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Markel Group Inc. (MKL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $238.7 million in its first quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $18.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $21.61 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period.

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