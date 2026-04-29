LXP Industrial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) on Wednesday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $47.3 million, or 80 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $1.9 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period.

LXP Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.22 to $3.37 per share.

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