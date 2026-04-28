Luxfer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.12 to $1.22 per share.

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