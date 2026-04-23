Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.44 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.67 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.02 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.12 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $29.35 to $30.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $77.5 billion to $80 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

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