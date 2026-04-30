Labcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $277.8…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $277.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.70 to $18.35 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

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