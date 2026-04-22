Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 49 cents.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

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