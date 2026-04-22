Kaiser: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $62.5 million…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported net income of $62.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.74 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

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