K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $88.5 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $88.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $629.9 million in the period.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.