Jones Lang LaSalle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $159 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $159 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $6.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.04 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

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