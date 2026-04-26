Is the New Chase Disney Credit Card the Best for Your Summer Disney Plans?

If you’re planning a Disney vacation, you might consider the new Disney Inspire Visa. While critics have been less than…

If you’re planning a Disney vacation, you might consider the new Disney Inspire Visa. While critics have been less than inspired over past Disney cards, this newest addition has turned a few heads.

“All the Disney credit cards have been abysmal, but this new Disney credit card is surprisingly a great deal if you are a yearly U.S. Disney traveler,” says Steve Griswold, owner of Pixie Vacations. “If you are taking a U.S. Disney World or Disneyland vacation — or a Disney Cruise — at least once a year, then this credit card is for you.”

How to Maximize the Disney Inspire Visa

Is the new Disney Inspire Visa the best for your summer plans? To begin, here’s what you’ll earn on spending:

— 10% on purchases with DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com or ESPN.com

— 3% at most U.S. Disney locations and gas stations

— 2% at grocery stores and restaurants

— 1% on all other purchases

Here’s how to maximize its benefits to get the most bang for the $149 annual fee.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Earn $200 Disney Rewards Dollars

To begin, you’ll want to use your Disney Inspire Visa to book your resort stay. “You get $200 Disney Reward Dollars after you spend $2,000 per year on Walt Disney World and Disneyland California resort stays,” Griswold says. “Disney Cruise Line also counts towards this limit. So that right there covers more than your annual fee for the card.”

Sign-Up Bonus

You can earn a $300 Disney e-gift card upon card approval and another $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 within the first three months.

0% Financing for Your Vacation

The Disney Inspire Visa will help you finance your vacation with a 0% annual percentage rate on select Disney vacation packages for up to six months. After that, you’ll have a variable APR of 18.24% to 27.74%.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Discounts on Disney Dining and Merch

If you plan to forgo the Disney dining package, you’ll get 10% off select dining at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, along with 10% off select merchandise, as well. If you’re someone who enjoys going behind the scenes, enjoy 15% off select tours at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. You’ll also earn 3% on these purchases.

Park Ticket Statement Credit

When you purchase $200 in Walt Disney World or Disneyland park tickets each year, you will earn a $100 statement credit. But be careful, Griswold warns.

“Your park ticket credit does not count if you purchase a Disney Vacation Package,” he says. “That means you have to book your Disney onsite hotel and your Disney park tickets separately, which means you are not getting other special vacation package offers like ‘Kids Dine Free.'”

Enjoy Exclusive Perks

Disney Inspire Visa cardholders enjoy exclusive photo opportunities throughout the park with both Disney and Star Wars characters, along with other limited-time offers during the year.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

The Bottom Line

If you’re a Disney fan who visits at least once a year — and prefers to stay at a Disney resort — then the Disney Inspire Visa might provide excellent value as long as you don’t plan on carrying a balance. However, other general travel cards might provide more rewards for your spending if you’re flexible — but they might charge a higher annual fee.

As a Disney fan and someone who visits Disney World or California’s Disneyland at least once a year, Griswold would consider the Disney Inspire Visa.

“But if you are not going yearly to Disney, then it’s much better to get a card with simple cash back,” he says. “Then you can spend the money on anything you like and have total flexibility.”

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Is the New Chase Disney Credit Card the Best for Your Summer Disney Plans? originally appeared on usnews.com