Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $268.6 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $268.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.26 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

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