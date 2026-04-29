How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Meta Stock at Its IPO Be Worth Today?

Even after reporting first-quarter 2026 earnings that sent shares down about 10% in a single day, social media giant Meta…

Even after reporting first-quarter 2026 earnings that sent shares down about 10% in a single day, social media giant Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker: META) is one of the 10 most valuable publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges.

Meta went public back in 2012 under the name Facebook, and its initial public offering was one of the most highly anticipated and controversial IPOs in history. After a rocky start to life on the public market, Facebook stock eventually found its stride and has become one of the two largest and most profitable online advertising companies in the world in 2026.

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Meta is now heavily investing in its future, developing virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology. While the stock hasn’t traded at all-time highs since August 2025, investors hope the company’s heavy investments in next-generation AI and wearable technology, along with its massive global user base, will catalyze another decade-plus of outperformance in the years to come.

Meta’s 14-Year Journey

Facebook was founded as one of the earliest social media platforms in 2004 by Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg, but the company has made several pivots and key acquisitions throughout its history. The company went public at a valuation of $104 billion in 2012.

“The facebook” was originally open only to Zuckerberg’s fellow Harvard students, but it quickly expanded to other local colleges in the Boston area and then to all U.S. universities. In 2005, high schoolers could sign up for Facebook, and the site ultimately extended membership to anyone with an email address in 2006.

To increase engagement, Facebook launched the “like” button in 2009. By July 2010, Facebook’s user base had grown to over 500 million people.

In April 2012, Facebook made a game-changing acquisition, buying social media platform Instagram for roughly $1 billion in cash and stock. Today, Instagram has more than 2 billion monthly active users, more than 50% of which are between the ages of 18 and 34 years old.

Facebook priced its IPO shares at $38 on May 18, 2012, and the Facebook IPO was one of the most publicized events of the decade on Wall Street. Unfortunately, the stock tanked in its first few weeks of trading. By August 2012, Facebook’s market cap had dropped by $50 billion, and its share price dropped as low as $17.55.

By 2013, Facebook shares had recovered to their IPO price once again, propelled higher by impressive advertising revenue growth.

Facebook’s rally continued over the next several years, and the company expanded its business along the way. It acquired mobile messaging company WhatsApp for $19 billion in February 2014 and VR technology company Oculus VR for $2 billion just a month later.

In October 2021, Zuckerberg announced Facebook would be rebranding with Meta Platforms as its parent company and pivoting its focus to building the metaverse, an immersive online world in which people interact virtually. As part of the rebranding, the stock would also change its ticker from FB to META.

Unfortunately, this vision has been a pretty objective failure to date, and in the first quarter of 2026 alone, Meta’s Reality Labs division, which houses its metaverse efforts, lost more than $4 billion. The company’s cumulative losses in Reality Labs since late 2020 now amount to more than $80 billion.

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The Numbers on Meta Stock

Meta’s evolution and innovation have helped the company grow its revenue by more than 3,800% from 2012 through the end of last year. In 2025, Meta reported $201 billion in revenue, up 22% year over year.

Of course, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing over the years for the stock itself: In 2022, amid slowing revenue growth, costly metaverse investments and broad tech sector weakness, Meta’s stock plunged 64.2%, its worst calendar year since its IPO.

That said, from its IPO through market close on April 29, Meta shares have generated a return of 1,664% compared to a 451% total return for the S&P 500 during that stretch. Those gains translate to a roughly 22.8% compound annual growth rate for Meta compared to a 13% CAGR for the S&P 500 in that time.

As a result, $10,000 in META stock purchased during Facebook’s IPO 14 years ago would now be worth more than $176,000, while the same investment in the S&P 500 would be worth just over $55,000.

Analyst Outlook

Even after those impressive long-term returns, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Meta’s outlook. Among the 65 analysts covering the stock, Meta has 59 “buy” or “strong buy” analyst ratings compared to just six “hold” ratings, according to Yahoo Finance. The average analyst price target for META stock is $855.11, suggesting 27.8% upside over the next 12 months from its April 29 closing price.

While the company’s metaverse bets have hardly justified the name change to Meta Platforms, the social media behemoth has entered the AI race, and is spending heavily on data center infrastructure and investing in its new vision of building the world’s best personal AI assistant.

It remains to be seen whether those plans will materialize, but the company has nearly 3.6 billion daily active people across all of its digital properties, which gives it ample opportunity to monetize those folks in the years ahead.

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How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Meta Stock at Its IPO Be Worth Today? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/30/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.