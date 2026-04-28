Hope Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.5…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $141 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOPE

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