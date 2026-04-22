Hexcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.2 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hexcel Corp. (HXL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of lightweight composite materials posted revenue of $501.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487 million.

Hexcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HXL

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