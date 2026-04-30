Healthcare Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $144.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $56,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The medical office building real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $279 million in the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.59 to $1.65 per share.

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