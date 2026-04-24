HCA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.62…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.62 billion.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $7.15 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.17 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $19.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.12 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $29.10 to $31.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $76.5 billion to $80 billion.

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