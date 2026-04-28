H20: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period.

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