Greenbrier: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15…

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $587.5 million in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.