Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 1 cent at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $6.49 a bushel. May. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $11.73 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 2.32 cents at $2.55 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.18 cent at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.35 cent at $.94 a pound.

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