Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 5.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 5.25 cents at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat was up 28.75 cents at $6.50 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.75 cents at $2.53 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.52 cents at $3.72 a pound. May. hogs was unchanged at $.94 a pound.

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