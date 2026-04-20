Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.49 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 5 cents at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.31 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $11.67 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.5 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.25 cent at $3.71 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.94 a pound.

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