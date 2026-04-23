Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat gained 1 cents at $6.00 a bushel. May. oats was up 2.5 cents at $3.19 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.88 cent at $2.46 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.78 cent at $3.66 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.05 cent at $.95 a pound.

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