Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.5 cents at $6.07 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.26 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $11.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.42 cent at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.96 a pound.

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