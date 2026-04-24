Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat was down 5 cents at $6.08 a bushel. May. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.23 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 1.5 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.5 cent at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.13 cent at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.98 cent at $.94 a pound.

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