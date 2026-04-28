Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.60 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.75 cent at $6.21 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.32 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $2.51 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 0.27 cent at $3.70 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.17 cent at $.94 a pound.

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