Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 1.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 7.5 cents at $6.05 a bushel. May. oats was up 3 cents at $3.25 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 8.75 cents at $11.74 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 1.48 cents at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 2.55 cents at $3.66 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.45 cent at $.95 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.