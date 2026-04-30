GoDaddy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $214.6 million. On…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $214.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.60.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.28 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDDY

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