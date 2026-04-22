Globe Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $270.5…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $270.5 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.40 to $15.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GL

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