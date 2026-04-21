GE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 billion.…

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.9 billion.

The Evendale, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $12.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.61 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.64 billion.

GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE

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