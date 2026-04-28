First Quantum Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $196 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FQVLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FQVLF

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