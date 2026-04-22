First Industrial Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $92.5 million, or 68 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $143 million, or $1.08 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period.

First Industrial Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.09 to $3.19 per share.

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