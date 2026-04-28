First Community Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12…

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12 million in its first quarter.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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