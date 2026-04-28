First Commonwealth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $37.5…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $181.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.6 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.5 million.

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