Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $264.5…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $264.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $11.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $12.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.03 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $691.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.2 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $40.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

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