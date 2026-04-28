F5: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $147.8 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $147.8 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $811.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.91 to $4.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $820 million to $840 million for the fiscal third quarter.

F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $16.55 per share.

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