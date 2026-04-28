ExlService Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $67.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $570.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.1 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.18 to $2.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS

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