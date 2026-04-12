Everything You Need to Know About Dementia Care in Assisted Living Communities

Aging makes independence more challenging for many adults, particularly those with dementia. Long-term care facilities, such as assisted living and…

Aging makes independence more challenging for many adults, particularly those with dementia. Long-term care facilities, such as assisted living and memory care, however, can help fill the gaps for adults who may be experiencing cognitive impairment or just need assistance with daily tasks.

Here, we’ll unpack everything you need to know about memory care and assisted living and how to find the right one for your situation.

[READ: 9 Ways to Help Seniors Cope With Loss of Independence]

Assisted Living vs. Memory Care: Which Level of Care Does Your Loved One Need?

Assisted living typically provides support for adults struggling with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as eating, toileting and grooming, while allowing residents some degree of independence and privacy. Residents in these facilities may be eager to shed the responsibilities of home ownership or be seeking companionship while getting assistance with medication management and housekeeping.

Memory care, on the other hand, caters specifically to adults with cognitive deficits. Memory care often provides:

— 24-hour supervised care

— Specialized protocols and practices to keep residents safe and prevent wandering and elopement

— Activities specifically designed for people with cognitive impairment

— Specially trained dementia caregivers who can offer more intensive support

In addition, memory care can involve more focused assistance with memory, judgment, processes and communication.

“It may be managing an individual’s medication, reminding them of mealtimes or to go to the bathroom,” explains Jackie Barbarito Scholar, health care administrator at Goodwin House Alexandria in Alexandria, Virginia.

What does memory care look like in assisted living?

In assisted living communities with memory care, residents receive the benefits of assisted living — socialization, activities, help with daily activities — while also receiving more specialized care and enhanced safety and security. You can also find memory care as stand-alone facilities or as units in a nursing home for those residents who have complex medical needs or require round-the-clock support.

Feature Assisted Living Memory Care Primary goal Support with ADLs Safety and cognitive engagement Staff training General senior care Specialized training to care for residents with dementia Security Standard (unlocked wings) Secured to prevent wandering and elopement Environment Focus on independence and privacy Focus on navigation and reducing agitation Cost $6,200 per month $7,645 per month

Sources: CareScout, U.S. News

[READ: What to Expect From a Memory Care Facility]

When to Transition From Assisted Living to Memory Care: Understanding Tiers of Care

Residents in long-term care facilities often need additional care as they age.

Generally speaking, there are three levels of care in assisted living communities that offer memory care services:

— Lower-tier assisted living care. This level is designed for residents who need only light assistance with ADLs, such as help with buttons or laces or managing medications. These residents may have little to no memory loss.

— High-level assisted living care. At higher levels, residents receive more intensive support, such as help with bathing or grooming or assistance with mobility. Residents typically have more complex health needs and often have some memory loss, but it’s not at an advanced stage that requires focused memory care.

— Memory care in assisted living. Residents with progressing dementia need more focused support, and memory care — with its specialized activities and training for staff — often qualifies as its own level of care.

“These different levels of care ensure that residents can have a great experience and remain as independent as possible throughout their dementia journey,” says Taneisha Hampton, a gerontologist and assisted living and memory support administrator at Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads in Falls Church, Virginia.

[READ: Dementia Tests: What to Know and How They Work]

How Memory Care Improves Quality of Life for Seniors With Alzheimer’s

Placing a loved one in a dedicated memory care program can have many benefits and lead to a longer, healthier life.

Specially trained staff

Memory care employs staff members with specialized training to care for people with dementia. Assisted living communities without memory care units may not.

Dementia training standards vary by state, but each mandates a minimum standard of training with these goals:

— Educating caregivers about the changing brain of people who have dementia

— Offering caregivers tools and strategies for redirecting those with dementia and reducing agitation

The best dementia care programs train everyone who works at the facility, including staff in dining rooms, housekeeping and maintenance, not just the clinicians or caregivers who are directly responsible for care.

If you’re considering moving a loved one into memory care, make sure to ask whether and how staff are trained to care for people with dementia. For memory care within an assisted living facility, you can also check with your state’s agency overseeing these communities for training requirements and adherence.

Structured programming

People with dementia benefit greatly from having an established routine, as this helps them know what to expect and reduces stress and anxiety. A regular routine can also enable some people with dementia to be more independent. Sticking with a set protocol can be beneficial for caregivers too, as the person they’re looking after may be easier to work with when they’re calm.

Programming should also be tailored to the individual because people with dementia may have differing presentations and symptoms of the disease. For instance, some people with dementia may be more mobile than others who have a more advanced stage of the disease. Certain types of physical activity may then be more difficult and therefore less useful as a form of therapy.

Specialized activities

Specialized activities aimed at preserving cognitive function and stimulating the brain are critical for ensuring all residents of dementia care facilities remain engaged and safe.

Activities in a memory care unit might include:

— Socializing one-on-one through conversations or reading a book together

— Enjoying simple arts and crafts

— Listening to and talking about music or singing and playing music together

— Working on puzzles

— Looking through photo books together and reminiscing about fond memories

— Exercising, such as walking in nature or simply getting outside for some fresh air

— Visiting with animals, such as therapy dogs brought in to stimulate the sense of touch and a feeling of unconditional love

Engaging in more than one activity at a time can also be beneficial. Putting together a puzzle or folding napkins while listening to music, for instance, can help some people with dementia feel more grounded and focused.

[READ: Sensory Therapy for Dementia Patients]

Memory Care and Assisted Living Costs in 2026: Budgeting for Specialized Senior Living

Cost is always a factor in considering assisted living vs. memory care, and your geographic location and the tier of care needed can affect how much you pay.

According to CareScout’s Cost of Care Survey, the national median cost of assisted living is $6,200 per month.

Specialized memory care may be more expensive than traditional assisted living communities because of the additional staff training requirements and advanced care protocols in place. The cost of memory care is $7,645 per month, according to U.S. News estimates.

How to pay for assisted living and memory care

There are multiple payment paths you can take for assisted living and memory care:

— Personal assets, such as savings and investments

— Long-term care insurance

— Private or life insurance

— Federal programs, including veterans benefits

— Medicaid, which a senior may qualify for after spending down their reserves, though requirements vary by state

Keep in mind that Medicare typically does not cover assisted living or memory care, though it may pay for cognitive assessments, home safety evaluations and hospital stays. Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage may cover prescription medication treatments for dementia.

Choosing the Best Assisted Living Community: A Checklist for Families

Finding the right assisted living and memory care community for your loved one’s specific needs and preferences is critical.

Tina R. Sadarangani, a board-certified primary care nurse practitioner and assistant professor at NYU who specializes in the care of older adults, offers the following checklist for finding the best community for your needs:

— Take a tour and pay attention to participants’ engagement and the feeling you get upon entering.

— Look carefully at the quality and upkeep of the facility.

— Assess the level and quality of patient-staff interaction.

— Consider pricing and staff-to-resident ratios.

— Determine whether the location is convenient for your family.

— Ask about activity offerings.

— Ask if the community incorporates passive monitoring systems, such as AI-based fall detection, to ensure safety with privacy.

“In the end, you want a safe and secure environment that promotes safety, independence and productive, meaningful engagement,” Sadarangani says.

More from U.S. News

7 Myths About Caregiving and Home Care Costs

Medicaid Coverage for Assisted Living Costs: State Waivers & Eligibility

Solo Aging: A Complete Guide to Living Independently and Safely

Everything You Need to Know About Dementia Care in Assisted Living Communities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/13/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.