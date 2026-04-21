Equifax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $171.5 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $171.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.81 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX

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